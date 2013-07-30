Global 100G Line Card Market to Grow at a CAGR of 69.97 Percent over the Period 2012-2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Global 100G Line Card market to grow at a CAGR of 69.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing bandwidth requirement from enterprises and end-users. The market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for cloud computing and cloud-based applications. However, the high pricing of 100G line cards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To check out the Complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-100g-line-card-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global 100G Line Card Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global 100G Line Card market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel Lucent, Ciena Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Xtera Communications Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Brocade Communications Sys, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., and Nokia Siemens Networks B.V.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/171964



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



Latest Reports:



Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market 2012-2016



Global Intelligent Transportation System market to grow at a CAGR of 11.40 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid growth of the Global Smart Cities market. The Global Intelligent Transportation System market has also been witnessing an increasing number of government initiatives promoting intelligent transportation systems. However, the high maintenance cost required for proper implementation of intelligent transportation systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Network Outsourcing Market 2012-2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Network Outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67 percent CAGR percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased profitability obtained when using network outsourcing. The Global Network Outsourcing market has also been witnessing an increasing number of end-to-end solutions. However, the minimal adoption of network outsourcing in the US could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Contact US

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrbiz.blogspot.com/



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?