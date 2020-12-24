New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- 1,3 Propanediol Market:



1,3-propanediol is an organic compound, colourless liquid which has water- miscible properties. It is primarily produced by the acrolein hydration. 1,3-propanediol is extensively used as an emollient, skin penetration enhancer, humectant, and solvent in cosmetics & skin lotions. The product also finds application as a process solvent in the chemical reactions for producing Polytrimethylene Terephthalate, construction materials manufacturing processes, dishwashing, degreasing, cleaning, laundry, and others. In addition, it is an essential and primary ingredient for the manufacturing of PTT, which is widely used in fibers & textile industries.



1,3-propanediol is associated with the production of Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) and polyurethane (PU). Increasing demand for PTT and PU across numerous industries indirectly drives the growth of the global 1,3-propanediol market. Increased biodiesel production may provide impetus to industry growth. 1,3-propanediol is wholly manufactured from renewable sources, which helps to reduce the production of carbon dioxide and also reduce the use of fossil fuels which are non-renewable resources. The environmental friendly feature of the product will also support market growth in the forecast period.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2784



The study extensively covers the latest updates about the 1,3 Propanediol business sector, which has been beleaguered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, which, in turn, has impeded the future growth prospects of this industry. Thus, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of this business vertical's current scenario, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Landscape:



Under this section of the report, our market research panel has focused on the leading companies and the company profiles. The report's competitive outlook encases the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market players for optimal business expansion. Moreover, the future financial outlook of these players has been deeply assessed by leveraging avant-garde analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. A detailed supply and value chain analysis have also been entailed in the report.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report:



DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., and Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd., among others.



The 1,3 Propanediol market is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the 1,3 Propanediol market operations and covers:



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Process Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Antifreezing & De-icing Agent

Adhesive & Laminates

Tonner & Coating

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Production Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Conventional Process

Bioprocess



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



PTT Manufacturing

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Construction Material

Industrial Manufacturing

Others



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/1-3-propanediol-market



Regional Analysis :



North America is having the largest share of 1,3 propanediol in terms of product value and demand. Asia Pacific is estimated to achieve the fastest growth rate of 5.4% over the analysis period due to the robust growth of the cosmetics & personal care industry in the region. The growing demand of 1,3 propanediol for cosmetics and cleaning products is a major reason for increasing demand in Middle East & Africa.



Global 1,3 Propanediol Market Report - Table of contents:



Chapter 1: The report encompasses the global 1,3 Propanediol market introduction and the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2: In this section of the report, the authors have performed detailed scrutiny of the key manufacturers of the 1,3 Propanediol industry, focusing on their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapter 3: The report underlines the competitive landscape of the 1,3 Propanediol market. It involves an in-depth account of the vast vendor landscape of the market

Chapter 4: This section also performs a broad segmentation of the 1,3 Propanediol industry based on the regional outlook. The report thus evaluates the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the forecast years.

Chapters 5: This chapter of the report further segments the 1,3 Propanediol market on the basis of product type, application range, and market players.



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2784



Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us to find more details on the report or inquire about its customization. We will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com