Global 138 Lithium-Based Rechargeable Battery Manufacturers: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- This report concerns lithium-based rechargeable batteries. Predominantly, they are lithium-ion but we also cover alternatives usually with no intercalation and using lithium metal. All serious analysts predict that these will be responsible for the majority of expenditure on rechargeable batteries over the coming decade, notably in the lithium-ion form. It is therefore important for those making, designing in and using such batteries to understand the variations emerging and their potential for success or failure. Unfortunately, even comprehensive listings of manufacturers and intending manufacturers are hard to find. This report clarifies the situation, revealing the product chemistry, strategy and electric vehicle success of manufacturers and intending manufacturers.



The lithium-ion "Li-ion" battery business (most of the batteries covered in this report) is growing very rapidly to many tens of billions of dollars yearly, thanks to billions of dollars continuing to be invested in the industry. Their use is widening well beyond e-readers, tablets, laptops and mobile phones with vehicles being particularly important for the future, mainly hybrid electric and pure electric vehicles by land, water and air. However, everything about Li-ion is changing, including all electrode and electrolyte chemistry and morphology, so keeping up with the what, why and when is essential. Many niche and volume opportunities are opening up for all in the value chain.



Rechargeable batteries are replacing single-use batteries. Think of what has happened with cameras. They are essential in newly successful products such as hybrid buses, Mars landers, automatic underwater vehicles and silent electric aircraft. Demand has entered the fast growth phase.



For the first time, we analyse 138 manufacturers and putative manufacturers across the world concentrating on the chemistry and format of their batteries, EV sales success (where that is a chosen focus) and strategy in a detailed table, with separate explanation and easy-to-understand pie charts of analysis. Lucid, easily read text gives problems, opportunities and view of the future globally.



