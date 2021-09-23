Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, "1,4-Cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM) Market 2020-2026". The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the 1,4-Cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM) Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.



In terms of revenue, the Global CHDM market was valued 502.25 million USD in 2020 and is estimated to be worth 704.03 million USD by 2027, with the average annual growth rate of 5.75% from 2021 to 2027. In terms of Consumption, the Global CHDM is estimated to be 92034 MT in 2020 and is anticipated to reach 144026 MT by 2027.



The top players cover Eastman, SK Chemicals, Kangheng Chemical, Feixiang Group, etc. The Top 3 players accounting for about 97% of the Global market. Eastman and SK Chemicals owns core technology and dominate the industry. The high technology barrier can't be broken in a shore term.



The biggest use of CHDM is to synthesize PCT, PETG and PCTG new polyester products, which have good transparency, impact resistance, wear resistance and corrosion resistance. Polyester Materials accounted for about 79% of consumption share globally in 2020. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% during 2021-2027.



Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM) Market Research Report: Eastman, SK NJC, Kangheng Chemical, Feixiang Group



Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM) Market Segmentation by Product: Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70, Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75, Others



Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM) Market Segmentation by Application: Polyester Materials, Coating Materials, Others



