Global 1,6-Diisocyanate (HDI) Market to Obtain US$1,100 Million by the End of 2025

Industrial Coating and Elastomer Applications to Create Demand: The global demand for 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) is predicted to improve with its increasing application in the manufacture of polyurethane and other chemicals. Industrial coating and elastomer applications that require weatherability and resistance to degradation by sunlight are expected to increase the demand for 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI)-based products in the coming years.



Polyurethanes produced with the help of modified 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI)-based prepolymer products find use in:



1. Elastomeric waterproof layers for marine decks, bridges, and parking decks

2. Protective coatings for automotive and industrial applications

3. Architectural finishing and furniture profiling



Exposure to 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) may result in acute health effects such as dizziness, lung irritation, and eye and skin burning. It may also cause chronic health effects, including skin allergy with eczema-like rashes and asthma-like allergy. 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) is combustible under specific conditions and could produce poisonous gases in fire.



High Demand in Production of Polyurethane Coatings: The report provides detailed analysis of key application segments of the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market, viz. inks, adhesives, polyurethane coatings, and others. 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) is commonly used in the manufacture of polyurethane coatings and foams and higher molecular weight biuret polyisocyanates. It also finds use as a chemical intermediate and a coating and paint additive. All of the segments covered in the report are analyzed on the basis of growth rate, market size, future opportunities, growth potential, and other critical factors.



Key Reasons for Growth in Asia Pacific Market



According to market experts, Asia Pacific is predicted to create rewarding opportunities for players operating in the 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market.



1. Strong demand for polyurethane coatings in electrical, aerospace, and automotive applications

2. Increasing use of adhesives and sealants in the automotive, construction, and industrial machinery industries and the manufacturing sector

3. High demand for printing and other inks in the textile, commercial printing, publication, ceramics, and packaging industries



Some of the leading players operating in the global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market are Covestro, Vencorex, Tosoh, Wanhua Chemical, and BASF. Global companies are anticipated to increase their involvement in research and development activities to explore new applications of 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI).



Top Strategies



1. Investment in research and development

2. Intelligent collaborations

3. Launch of new products with enhanced characteristics

4. Strategic mergers and acquisitions



