Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market 2012-2016: Latest Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Global 2D Gesture Recognition market to grow at a CAGR of 26.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for cost-effective gesture recognition solutions. The Global 2D Gesture Recognition market has also been witnessing an increasing number of acquisitions of pure-play gesture recognition technology companies by larger corporations. However, the lack of standardization in gesture movements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global 2D Gesture Recognition market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Cognitec Systems GmbH, Cognivue Corp., eyeSight Mobile Technologies Ltd., GestureTek Technologies Inc., Omek Interactive Ltd., PointGrab Ltd., and SoftKinetic Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Cross Match Technologies Inc., Elliptic Labs, Irisguard Inc., Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Pebbles Ltd., Pyreos Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., and Thalmic Labs Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

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What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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