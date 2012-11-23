Global 3D Flat Panel TV Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global 3D Flat Panel TV market to grow at a CAGR of 39.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in 3D broadcasting content. The Global 3D Flat Panel market has also been witnessing the increase in enhancements by manufacturers. However, the lack of interoperability could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global 3D Flat Panel TV Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global 3D Flat Panel TV market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Sony Corp. and Panasonic Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., Hitachi Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Hannstar Display and Chimei Innolux Corp.



