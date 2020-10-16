Global 3D Laser Scanner Market Forecast Based on Major Drivers & Trends Up to 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The global 3D laser scanner market is predicted to display a stellar 9.60% CAGR between 2018 and 2026, says Transparency Market Research (TMR ) in one of its latest publications. "Across a host of industries, continually rising demand for 3D designs is a key factor for the growth of 3D laser scanner market. Manufacturing, among them, displays significant demand for 3D laser scanners. The vast array of industrial and consumer goods produced today are dependent on technology for fine details. The use of 3D laser scanning for measurement and inspection of contoured surfaces and complex geometries is an example. On the contrary, traditional measurement methods are ineffective for manufacturing processes that involve massive amount of data for accurate description.



Technological Advancements boosts Functionality



"Technological advancements in 3D laser scanners is serving to be a boon for the growth of 3D laser scanner market, says lead analyst of the study." Latest 3D laser scanner minutely captures size and shape of the object that appears as a point cloud account for their surging uptake. Novel 3D laser scanners display phenomenal precision in terms of capture of size, shape, and speed of collection. Consequently, improvement in quality control and inspection standards are tangible benefits of novel 3D laser scanners. This is a plus for the growth of 3D laser scanner market.



In addition, novel 3D laser scanners enable choice of modeling as well. The choice of modeling depends on application for which 3D laser scanner is used.



3D laser scanners are suitable for various functional use. Point cloud data for inspection and computer aided design (CAD) model for reverse engineering are some functional uses of 3D laser scanners.



Expanding Application attracts New Participation



R&D for innovations and technological developments is the focus of key players in the 3D laser scanner market, says the report. Continually rising applications of 3D laser scanners across industry verticals is attracting new participants to foray in the 3D laser scanner market. This is resulting in rising competition in the 3D laser scanner market.



In such scenarios, key players are striving for strategic collaborations and partnerships for competitive gains. Such alliances are translating into win-win situation for both parties to benefit from each other's technological knowledge. Prominent players operating in the 3D laser scanner market include Nikon Corporation, Creaform, 3D Digital Corp., Artec 3D, Trimble Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Topcon Corporation, Perceptron Inc., and Zeiss Group.



North America holds prominence in the overall 3D laser scanner market. Vast use of technologically advanced processes for design, manufacture, and execution is a key factor behind growth of North America 3D laser scanner market. Use of 3d laser scanner for manufacturing and construction projects are some factors for the growth of 3D laser scanner market in North America. Serving this, the 3D laser scanner market in North America is projected to account for more than 50% of overall market in the forthcoming years.



Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to emerge as a frontrunner for demand of 3D laser scanners. Rapid growth of manufacturing sector in emerging economies of the region is a key factor that will account for substantial growth of 3d laser scanner market in the region.



