Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- 3D mapping is an advanced process of projecting a 2D object into 3D via specialized software in an attempt to make it more real and user friendly. The resultant product is called a 3D model. It promises supreme accuracy and clarity, results in ready to plug into professional visualization systems, and ensures usability. 3D-enabling devices include sensors, cameras, scanners, and GPS components, among others.



Browse Full Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/3d-mapping-modeling-market.html



The improvised 3D experience on smartphones, tablets, notebooks, PCs, cars, etc. is set to revolutionize the market by increasing the range for users to locate things easily using any device. Portable GPS devices also use 3D mapping technology to provide automated directions and 3D view of roads and streets precisely. These are also widely used in generating 3D building schematics and in the animation industry. As a result, increasing penetration of these electronic gadgets is expected to fuel the market in the coming years. Enhanced 3D experience helps market participants stay ahead of the competition, which is expected to drive the market over the next few years.



The animation industry has been evolving for decades, and uses 3D mapping and modeling products extensively. Animation attempts to provide a realistic experience, and utilizes the evolving 3D modeling techniques. This is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. There are more of opportunities than limitations to this market. In order to ensure superior user experience, there is constant research and development on the upcoming software. Presently, software such as Google Earth is capable of providing a near perfect street view to the user. Some of the major software in 3D modeling includes AutoCAD, AutoDesk, CINEMA, Houdini and LightWave.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports On Technology & Media Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/technology-market-reports-8.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



View Anther Blog:



http://businessindustryresearch.wordpress.com/

http://businessindustryresearch.blogspot.in/

http://businessindustryresearch.quora.com/



Contact Us

Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com