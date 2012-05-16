Global 3D Printer Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- The Global 3D Printer market to grow at a CAGR of 17 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for cost-effective customization. The Global 3D Printer market has also been witnessing a development of segment-specific 3D printers for the Healthcare segment. However, the limited availability of raw materials for fabrication could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global 3D Printer Market 2011–2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global 3D Printer market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. It includes the market for desktop and industrial 3D printers across end-user segments.



Key vendors dominating this market space include 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH, Objet Ltd., and Stratasys Inc.



