Global 3D Printing Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- 3D printing technology has revolutionized the various industries such aerospace, medical, automotive and consumer products. This technology helps in printing the prototype of a desired structure with the use of computer aided design. 3D printing can be defined as the process of making product and its part with the use of additive manufacturing and computer driven designs. This technology helps in printing finest product with highest accuracy by building the prototype in layer-by layer manner.



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The medical industry is making progress with the use of 3D printing technologies. It holds immense potential in various fields of medical industry such as surgical instrument, guides, implants and bioengineering. The currently available 3D printing implants are primarily available for orthopedic, dental and cranio-maxillofacial applications. 3D printing in bioengineering is helpful in printing liver, splint, heart, cartilage, tendons and ligament while, 3D printed surgical instruments include retractors, hemostat, tissue forceps, scalpel and scissors. 3D printed surgical guides are the biologically structured prototypes which are helpful for preoperative studies.



3D printing uses various technologies for building the prototypes. These technologies include electron beam manufacturing (EBM), laser beam manufacturing (LBM), drop deposition manufacturing and Photopolymerization. All these technologies help in creating the prototype in layer wise manner. Depending upon the application, these technologies are applied for printing. Photopolymerization is used extensively for the printing process because of its property to create complex structures with high accuracy. Photopolymerization use photopolymers as a raw material and reacts to various wavelengths of light. Various raw materials are used to print the prototypes namely metals, polymers, natural materials, ceramics and mixed materials. Depending on the applications, definite raw materials are used. Ceramics and polymers are used heavily for printing bone and cranio-maxillofacial implants.



3D printing has increased the post operative survival rate by reducing the risk and complexity. In addition, Government support for this technology would also boost the growth of this market. Recently in year 2013, U.K Government has planned to invest around USD 19.4 million in 3D printing and technological R&D. Moreover, this technology has proven to be beneficial in printing customized biological parts which would consequently help to improve the quality of life and minimize the death ratio. All these advantages would augment the growth of this market however, delayed and stringent regulatory approval processes would hinder the growth of this market. In addition, lack of process control and understanding in developmental phase would also hamper its growth. Some of market players in 3D printing are 3D System Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Arcam AB, EnvisionTEC GmbH and other significant players.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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