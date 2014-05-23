Global 3D Printing Market Is Expected to Reach USD 7,240 Million by 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Global 3D printing (Polyjet, FDM, SLS, SLA) Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 – 2019“, the global 3D printing market was worth USD 2,200 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 7,240 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2013 to 2019. North America was the largest market for 3D printing in 2012 owing to high adoption of this technology across different applications sectors including consumer products and electronics and automotives among others.



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The market is primarily driven by increasing applications of 3D printing and decreasing cost of 3D printers for personal use. Also the technology in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) holds huge growth potential in the coming years. However, inability to print large objects in quick time and introduction of new laws and regulations to protect infringement of rights are some factors restraining the growth of this technology.



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Among different applications, consumer products and electronics; and automotives represent two major segments. 3D printing is used in many consumer applications such as home décor, manufacturing toys and jewelry among others. Multiple applications of 3D printers in commercial and personal sectors have supported market growth. In automotive segment, 3D printing is used to print parts of an automobile.



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Geographically, North America dominated the 3D printing market in 2012 followed by Europe. This is due to high adoption of this technology for both commercial and personal use. The market is expected to grow further, with increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of using 3D printing in commercial and household applications. The demand for 3D printing in Europe has increased in the recent years mainly owing to the presence of emerging players in countries such as Germany, Italy, France and Sweden.



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Stratasys, Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., Solidscape, Inc., EOS GmbH, ExOne GmbH, Optomec, Voxeljet Technology GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, Arcam AB and SLM Solutions GmbH among others are the key players in the market. Stratasys, Ltd. held the maximum revenue share in 2012.



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