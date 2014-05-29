Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global 3D Printing Market Opportunity Analysis market report to its offering

3D printing technology is considered to be one of the fastest growing technologies with numerous uses and applications for 3D printers and services across different application sectors. It has revolutionized various industries such as medical, aerospace, consumer products and automotive. This technology facilitates the printing of products of finest quality with highest accuracy by building the prototype in a layer-by-layer manner. While this technology is currently used for prototyping and basic product design, customization will emerge as the synonymous term for this technology in the near future. This market is expected to witness approximately 20-25% annual revenue growth in future, largely driven by automotive, healthcare, aerospace and consumer markets.



With respect to the opportunity for 3D printing technology in different application sectors, it is observed that automotive and aerospace hold the highest share followed by healthcare and consumer sectors. Automotive sector was one of the early adopters of 3D printing technology, using it to make prototypes and other experimental parts and for small-scale production runs.



Global 3D Printing Market Opportunity Analysis research report by KuicK Research gives comprehensive insight on following issues related to development of global 3d Printing market:



Market Overview

Patent Analysis

3D Printing Market by Technology, Application & Region

Mergers, Acquisitions & Joint Ventures

Market Growth Drivers & Restraints

Key Growth Opportunities

Company Analysis: Business Overview & Product/Solutions



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156542/global-3d-printing-market-opportunity-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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