Aurora, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- 3D Printing Market: Summary



The global 3D printing market is estimated to reach USD 39.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 24.6%. Growing use of 3D printing in automotive industry and rising demand for prototyping and mass customization are expected to drive the 3D printing market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and required maintenance expertise is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Use of 3D printing in aerospace industry is expected to become an opportunity for 3D printing market during the forecast period.



Read More About Global 3D Printing Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/3d-printing-market/



3D printing is a process in which physical objects are generated by depositing materials in layers-based on a digital model. 3D printing also referred as additive manufacturing which requires hardware, software, and materials to work togather in same process. 3D printing can be used for creating simple parts and prototypes to high-end technological final products such as aeroplane parts and eco-friendly building among others. Key players in 3D printing market are 3D Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., ExOne, Materialise, Proto Labs Inc., and Canon Inc. among others.



3D Printing Market: Report Synopsis



This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global 3D printing market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

1. On the basis of technology, the 3D printing market can be segmented into stereolithography (SLA), digital light processing (DLP), fused deposition modeling (FDM), fused filament fabrication (FFF), selective laser sintering (SLS), selective laser melting (SLM), electronic beam melting (EBM), and laminated object manufacturing (LOM).

2. By component, the market is segmented into printer type, material type, software, and services.

3. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, consumer goods, aerospace & defense, healthcare, construction, and others.



Request The Report Sample PDF of Global 3D Printing Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/3d-printing-market-sample-pdf/



List of the leading companies operating in the Global 3D Printing Market include:



3D Systems Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Autodesk Inc.

Canon Inc.

General Electric Company

HP Inc.

Proto Labs Inc

ExOne

Materialise

Formlabs

3DCeram

Dassault Systemes

Other key Companies



Request Report Methodology On Competition of Global 3D Printing Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/3d-printing-market-request-methodology/



3D Printing Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research



3D Printing Market by Technology



1. Stereolithography (SLA)

2. Digital Light Processing (DLP)

3. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

4. Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

5. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

6. Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

7. Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

8. Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)



3D Printing Market, by Component



1. Printer Type

1.1 Desktop 3D Printers

1.2 Industrial 3D Printers



2 Material Type

2.1 Metal

2.2 Plastic

2.3 Ceramic

2.4 Nylon

2.5 Others



3. Software

3.1 Scanning Software

3.2 Printing Software

3.3 Design Software

3.4 Inspection Software



4. Services



For More Information of Global 3D Printing Market, Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/3d-printing-market-consult-with-an-analyst/



3D Printing Market, by End-Use Industry



1. Automotive

2. Consumer Electronics

3. Consumer Goods

4. Aerospace & Defense

5. Healthcare

6. Construction

7. Others



3D Printing Market by Region



1. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

2. North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

3. Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

4. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

5. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Purchase Global 3D Printing Market's Premium Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/3d-printing-market-purchase-now/



Key Questions answered by the report



1. What are the major developments impacting the 3D printing market and its growth?

2. What will be the effects of the developments in the 3D printing market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

3. What are the evolving types of the 3D printing market?

4. What are the evolving applications of 3D printing market?

5. What are the major characteristics that will affect the 3D printing market growth during the study period?

6. Who are the key players operating in the 3D printing market?

7. How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



Report Audience



1. 3D printing Market Providers

2. 3D printing Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers

3. End-Users of Varied Segments of 3D printing Market

4. Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions

5. Associations and Industrial Organizations

6. Research & Consulting Service Providers

7. Research & Development Organizations

7. Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms



Want to Know More About Global 3D Printing Market, Then Fill Form @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/3d-printing-market-know-more/



About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research's internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their "REVENUES".