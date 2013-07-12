Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global 3PL Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) market to grow at a CAGR of 4.47 percent over the period 2012-2016. By using 3PL services, the cost incurred by the shipper reduces and this is a key factor that contributes to the market growth. The Global 3PL market has also been witnessing the use of cloud technology to help with the centralization of processes. However, product security and trust issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global 3PL Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, North America, Europe, and ROW; it also covers the Global 3PL market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and Nippon Express Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Group Plc, DSV A/S, Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd., Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG, and United Parcel Service of America, Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



