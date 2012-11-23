Global 40G and 100G Line-Cards Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global 40G and 100G Line-cards market to grow at a CAGR of 27.2 percent over the period 2011-201. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing bandwidth requirements. The Global 40G and 100G Line-cards market has also been witnessing the growing demand for 100G Line-cards. However, the high cost of 40G and 100G line-cards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global 40G and 100G Line-cards Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global 40G and 100G Line-cards market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent, Ciena Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corp., Ericsson Inc., Xtera Communications Inc., Juniper Networks Inc ., Technicolor Inc., Infinera Corp., Nokia Siemens Networks, Fiberhome Networks Co. Ltd., and Tellabs Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Latest Reports:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/150136

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/150137



To Browse All Reports: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/