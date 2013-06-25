Global 4G Equipment Market 2012-2016: Grow at a CAGR of 47.49% over the Period 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Global 4G Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 47.49 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the exponential growth of network traffic. The Global 4G Equipment market has also been witnessing increased investments in China. However, security and privacy issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global 4G Equipment Market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-4g-equipment-market-2012-2016-report.html) 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global 4G Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Nokia Siemens Networks.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alvarion Ltd., Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datan Mobile Communications Equipment Company Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Genband Inc., HP Co., NEC Corp., NewNet Communication Technologies, Nortel Networks Corp., Proxim Wireless Corp., Redline Communications, Samsung Group., UTStarcom Inc., and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



