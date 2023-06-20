Global 6G Market Size [2023-2030] to Reach USD 40.2 Billion and Exhibit a CAGR of 34.2%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2023 -- The global 6G Market size from USD 5.1 billion in 2023 to USD 40.2 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.2% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. 6G market growth is driven by the need for faster data rates and network capacity to enable new technologies and applications.



By deployment device, Internet of Things (IoT) devices are expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



With the increasing adoption of IoT across various industries, there is a growing need for reliable and high-speed connectivity to support the massive number of connected devices. 6G technology, with its ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, and enhanced network capabilities, is well-suited to meet the demands of IoT applications. IoT devices like sensors, smart appliances, and industrial equipment require seamless connectivity and real-time data transmission for efficient operations and decision-making. The growth of IoT in sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and smart cities is driving the demand for 6G networks to support the massive influx of IoT devices and enable seamless communication and data exchange. As a result, the IoT devices segment is expected to play a significant role in driving the growth of the 6G market in the coming years.



By application, distributed sensing and communications segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The distributed sensing and communications segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Distributed sensing and communications use advanced technologies and networks to enable real-time data collection, analysis, and communication across various industries and sectors. This application segment is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for high-speed, reliable, and low-latency connectivity to support a wide range of applications such as smart cities, industrial automation, environmental monitoring, and healthcare. Distributed sensing and communications in the 6G network enable the seamless integration of diverse devices and sensors, allowing for efficient data transmission and decision-making.



Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period



The region's rapid growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, rising investments in research and development, and a strong focus on digital transformation. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are at the forefront of technological advancements and actively working to establish themselves as leaders in the 6G market. These countries have robust telecommunications infrastructure, a large consumer base, and a thriving ecosystem of technology companies, which provides a conducive environment for the growth of 6G technology.



Key Players



The major vendors covered in the 6G market include AT&T (US), Broadcom (US), Cisco (US), DeepSig (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Fujitsu (Japan), Google (US), Huawei (China), InterDigital (US), Keysight (US), LG Corporation (South Korea), MediaTek (Taiwan), National Instrument Corp (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Nokia (Finland), NTT DoCoMo (Japan), Orange (France), Qualcomm (US), Reliance Jio (India), Samsung (South Korea), SK Telecom (South Korea), Sony (Japan), T-Mobile (US), Verizon (US), China Mobile (China), ZTE (China).



