Global Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028

The aortic abdominal stent graft is used for abdominal aneurysm endovascular repair. Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), is a new treatment option for abdominal aortic aneurysm in which a graft is inserted into the aorta to strengthen it. This surgery doesn't need surgically opening the chest or abdomen and done using catheters.



The Abdominal aortic stents grafts market is projected to grow in near the future owing to the increasing prevalence of aortic aneurysm, increasing number of clinical trials, rising life expectancy rate, and adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Additionally, there has been a paradigm shift towards EVAR from the open repair surgery due to its advantages (as the endovascular aneurysm repair is less invasive than open surgery, reduced length of stay in the hospital and reduced blood loss, and time under general anesthesia.



On the other hand, lack of trained healthcare providers and the risk of other complications regarding the aortic stent grafts may restrain the market growth.



The Abdominal aorta stent grafts market is fragmented with the presence of many players that operate in the local as well as international markets.



Global abdominal aorta stent grafts market report covers the major players such as Bentley InnoMed, Bolton Medical, Braile Biomedica, COOK Medical, Cordis, Endologix, W. L. Gore, Jotec, Jotec GmbH, Lombard Medical, Medtronic, Shanghai Microport Orthopedics among others.



Market Segments

Global Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market by Product Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Polymer

- Metal



Global Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market Based on End Users Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Specialty Clinics



Global Abdominal Aorta Stent Grafts Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global abdominal aorta stent grafts market

To receive industry overview and future trends in the abdominal aorta stent grafts market

To analyze the abdominal aorta stent grafts market drivers and challenges

To get information on abdominal aorta stent grafts market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast to 2028

Major investments, mergers & acquisition in abdominal aorta stent grafts industry



