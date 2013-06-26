Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Ablation Technologies Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Ablation Technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 10.52 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Global Ablation Technologies market has also been witnessing the trend of miniaturizing medical devices. However, the varying regulations for medical devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Ablation Technologies market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Ablation Technologies market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ablation Technologies market by segmentation. The market landscape of the Global Thermal Ablation Technologies market and the Global Non-thermal Ablation Technologies market, and their growth prospects in the coming years are discussed in the report. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Ablation technology devices are used for various clinical applications and Cancer therapy, and accounted for the largest segment of the Global Ablation Technologies market. Major cancer diseases that use ablation technology devices are discussed in the report in detail.

Global Ablation Technologies Market Segmentation by Clinical Application 2012

Cancer Treatments



Breast

Liver

Lung

Prostate

Kidney

Ear, Nose, and Tongue (ENT)



General Surgery



Barrett's Esophagus

Fecal Incontinence

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Tonsillectomy



Cardiovascular Diseases



Angina Pectoris

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

Ventricular Arrhythmia

Wolf-Parkinson Diseases

Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia

Critical Limb Ischemia

Critical Ischemic Stroke

Hypertension

Varicose Veins



Ophthalmology



Cataracts

Disorders of the Retina

Vision Correction

Central Retinal Vein Occlusion



Gynecology



Menorrhagia

Uterine Fibroids

Cervical Dysplasia and Cancer



Urology



Kidney Stones

Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy



Orthopedic Surgery



Joint Instability

Chondroplasty

Discogenic Back Pain



Aesthetic Treatments



Body Contouring

Laser Hair Removal

Port-wine Stains

Psoriasis

Scar Reduction and Removal



The key vendors dominating this market space include Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic Inc., St.Jude Medical Inc., and Varian Medical Systems Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Accuray Inc., Alcon Laboratories Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Arthrocare Corp., Atricure Inc., ATS Medical Inc., Biosense Webster Inc., BSD Medical Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc., Candela Corp., CardioGenesis Corp., CermaVEIN SAS, ConMed Corporation, Covidien plc, EDAP TMS S.A., Elekta AB, Endo Health Solutions Inc., Galil Medical Ltd., HealthTronics Inc., Hologic Inc., Idoman Ltd., Maquet Holding GmbH and Co. KG (Gentinge AB group), Microsulis Medical Ltd, Misonix Inc., nContact Surgical Inc., Olympus Corp., Relievant Medsystems, Rhythmia Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Solta Medical Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., TheraGenics Corp., Urologix Inc., VNUS Medical Technologies Inc., and Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic Inc., St.Jude Medical Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Accuray Inc., Alcon Laboratories Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Arthrocare Corp., Atricure Inc., ATS Medical Inc., Biosense Webster Inc., BSD Medical Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc., Candela Corp., CardioGenesis Corp., CermaVEIN SAS, ConMed Corporation, Covidien plc, EDAP TMS S.A., Elekta AB, Endo Health Solutions Inc., Galil Medical Ltd., HealthTronics Inc., Hologic Inc., Idoman Ltd., Maquet Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Gentinge AB group), Microsulis Medical Ltd, Misonix Inc., nContact Surgical Inc., Olympus Corp., Relievant Medsystems, Rhythmia Medical Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Solta Medical Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., TheraGenics Corp., Urologix Inc., VNUS Medical Technologies Inc., and Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc.



