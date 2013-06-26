Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Ablation Technologies Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering
Analysts forecast the Global Ablation Technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 10.52 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Global Ablation Technologies market has also been witnessing the trend of miniaturizing medical devices. However, the varying regulations for medical devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Global Ablation Technologies market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Ablation Technologies market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ablation Technologies market by segmentation. The market landscape of the Global Thermal Ablation Technologies market and the Global Non-thermal Ablation Technologies market, and their growth prospects in the coming years are discussed in the report. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Ablation technology devices are used for various clinical applications and Cancer therapy, and accounted for the largest segment of the Global Ablation Technologies market. Major cancer diseases that use ablation technology devices are discussed in the report in detail.
Global Ablation Technologies Market Segmentation by Clinical Application 2012
Exhibit 1: Global Ablation Technologies Market Segmentation by Clinical Application 2012
Source: TechNavio Analysis
The Sub-segments under various Clinical Applications are given below
Cancer Treatments
Breast
Liver
Lung
Prostate
Kidney
Ear, Nose, and Tongue (ENT)
General Surgery
Barrett's Esophagus
Fecal Incontinence
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
Tonsillectomy
Cardiovascular Diseases
Angina Pectoris
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Ventricular Arrhythmia
Wolf-Parkinson Diseases
Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia
Critical Limb Ischemia
Critical Ischemic Stroke
Hypertension
Varicose Veins
Ophthalmology
Cataracts
Disorders of the Retina
Vision Correction
Central Retinal Vein Occlusion
Gynecology
Menorrhagia
Uterine Fibroids
Cervical Dysplasia and Cancer
Urology
Kidney Stones
Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy
Orthopedic Surgery
Joint Instability
Chondroplasty
Discogenic Back Pain
Aesthetic Treatments
Body Contouring
Laser Hair Removal
Port-wine Stains
Psoriasis
Scar Reduction and Removal
The key vendors dominating this market space include Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic Inc., St.Jude Medical Inc., and Varian Medical Systems Inc.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are Accuray Inc., Alcon Laboratories Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Arthrocare Corp., Atricure Inc., ATS Medical Inc., Biosense Webster Inc., BSD Medical Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc., Candela Corp., CardioGenesis Corp., CermaVEIN SAS, ConMed Corporation, Covidien plc, EDAP TMS S.A., Elekta AB, Endo Health Solutions Inc., Galil Medical Ltd., HealthTronics Inc., Hologic Inc., Idoman Ltd., Maquet Holding GmbH and Co. KG (Gentinge AB group), Microsulis Medical Ltd, Misonix Inc., nContact Surgical Inc., Olympus Corp., Relievant Medsystems, Rhythmia Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Solta Medical Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., TheraGenics Corp., Urologix Inc., VNUS Medical Technologies Inc., and Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc.
