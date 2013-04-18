Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global AC and DC Drives Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global AC and DC Drives market to reach US$24.26 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing demand for AC and DC drives from the APAC region. The Global AC and DC Drives market has also been witnessing increasing demand for end-to-end systems. However, continuous decline in vendors' profit margin could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global AC and DC Drives Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report COVERS the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global AC and DC Drives market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, and Converteam



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Rockwell Automation Inc., Danfoss Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Fuji Electric Holdings Co., Ltd., Yaskawa America Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Beijing Leader & Harvest Electric Technologies Co., Ltd., Hiconics Drive Technology Co., Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.



