Global Accelerator Pedal Model Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Global Accelerator Pedal Model Market 2012-2016



Global Accelerator Pedal Module market to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in automobile production and sales. The Global Accelerator Pedal Module market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for sensor-based accelerator pedal modules. However, the economic slowdown in Europe could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Accelerator Pedal Module Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and the EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Accelerator Pedal Module market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are CTS Corp., Denso Corp. Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co., KSR International Co., Magna International Inc., Mikuni Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Buying Criteria



9. Market Growth Drivers



10. Drivers and their Impact



11. Market Challenges



12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



13. Market Trends



14. Trends and their Impact



15. Vendor Landscape

15.1 Competitive Scenario

15.2 Market Share Analysis 2012



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