Global Accelerometer Market Report 2025: Market Segments, Size, Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the "Accelerometer Market (Type - Mems Accelerometer, and Piezoelectric Accelerometer; Dimension - 1 Axis, 2 Axis, and 3 Axis; Industrial Vertical - Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Aerospace): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global accelerometer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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According to the IGR research analysts, the rising demand for consumer electronics and the continuous growth of automation in the manufacturing industry is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the continuous growth of automation in the manufacturing sector, rising demand for wearable electronics and the growing use of the internet of things are expected to provide new opportunities in the near future.



Consumer Electronics Segment is Anticipated to Grow During the Forecast Period



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the accelerometer market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. It provides the market segmentation by type (MEMS accelerometer, Piezoelectric Accelerometer), by dimension (1 Axis, 2Axis, 3Axis), by industrial vertical (industrial, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace), and by region.



The consumer electronics segment is expected to grab maximum share due to high demand for MEMS accelerometers for use in mobile phones in order to provide image stability, shock detection, menu navigation, text scroll, gaming control, silent mode activation, and motion dialing. MEMS are very small systems or devices, composed of micro-components ranging from 0.001 mm to 0.1 mm in size. These components are made up of silicon, polymers metals and/or ceramics to create electromechanical devices that measure physical value, in this case, acceleration.



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North America is the Largest Market of Accelerometer Products



Geographically accelerometer market segmented into North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America is the largest market of the accelerometer products, owing to the presence of several accelerometer manufacturers in this region. Additionally, the presence of a large number of consumers who were continuously using a different type of automobile for their personal and commercial purpose is providing a lucrative market in this region for accelerometer products. The Asia Pacific is progressively adopting accelerometer technology owing to the entry of established market players in this region and India is projected to lead the accelerometer market in the Asia Pacific region due to the growing automotive sector in this country.



Key Players in the Accelerometer Products Market



The key players profiled in the report are Analog Devices, Robert Bosch GmBH, Honeywell International Inc, InvenSense Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, KIONIX Inc., NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH, and others.



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Report Highlights



The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the accelerometer market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the accelerometer.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.