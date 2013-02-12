Global Accessories and Peripherals for Smartphones and Tablets Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Accessories and Peripherals for Smartphones and Tablets market to grow at a CAGR of 23.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing disposable income in developing countries. The Global Accessories and Peripherals for Smartphones and Tablets market has also been witnessing the increasing use of enterprise applications in smartphones and tablets. However, the increasing competition from high-end feature phones could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Accessories and Peripherals for Smartphones and Tablets Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Accessories and Peripherals for Smartphones and Tablets market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Fellowes Inc., Incase Designs, Otterbox, Sprint, and ZAGG Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Apple Inc., Griffin Technology, Power Support USA, Seidio Inc., and Xentris Wireless.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

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Research portfolio in the Hardware series includes reports on the Smartphone Market, GPS Market, RFID Market, NFC Market, MEMS Market, PCB Market, OLED Market, DRAM Market, Barcode Scanner Market, Smart Card Market, POS Market, Microcontrollers Market, NAND Flash Market.



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