Global Acerola Extract Market 2019-2025 : In Depth Analysis with Top Key Vendors Like Naturex, Duas Rodas, Niagro, Nutrilite

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- Acerola fruit is a bright red cherry-like fruit, largely found in parts of Central America, South America, California, Florida, and Texas. Acerola fruit is rich in Vitamin C and is used as a natural health supplement. The extract from acerola fruit is widely available in powdered and liquid form in the market. Acerola fruit extracts are used across a variety of applications such as food supplements, beverages, confectionary products, snacks, bakery preservation, meat preservation, and in sauces, soups, and yogurt in order to enhance the nutritional profile of food products.



In terms of value, the Global Acerola Extract Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2019–2025). The global acerola extract market is expected to be valued at US$ 17.5 Bn by 2025 end.



A rising demand for Vitamin C and an increased consumer focus on healthy, natural, and fruit-based products is expected to fuel the global acerola extract market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for convenience food & beverage products is also likely to boost market growth. Acerola extract is gaining high preference in the food & beverages industry owing to the fact that it contains high content of Vitamin C which is better absorbed by humans than synthetic ascorbic acid. It is also used as an ingredient while manufacturing convenience food & beverages owing to its ability to act as a preservative. It further provides antioxidants and enhances food flavours. The high health benefits of acerola extract coupled with rising consumer disregard for synthetic vitamin supplements is expected to escalate the demand for acerola extract in the near future. However, high prices of acerola based products and side effects as a result of excessive consumption of acerola products are likely to restrict revenue growth of the global acerola extract market.



Segment by Key players:

- Naturex

- Duas Rodas

- Niagro

- Nutrilite

- Diana Naturals

- Florida Food Product

- iTi Tropicals

- Nature's Power Nutraceuticals

- Green Labs

- NutriBotanica

- Nichirei

- Vita Forte

- Blue Macaw Flora

- Amazonia Exportacao E Representacao Ltda-EPP

- Optimally Organic



Segment by Type:

- Powder

- Liquid



Segment by Application:

- Food

- Beverage

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Acerola Extract Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Acerola Extract Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Acerola Extract Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Acerola Extract Market Forecast

4.5.1. Acerola Extract Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Acerola Extract Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Acerola Extract Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Acerola Extract Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Acerola Extract Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Acerola Extract Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Acerola Extract Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Acerola Extract Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Acerola Extract Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Acerola Extract Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Acerola Extract Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Acerola Extract Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



