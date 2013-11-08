Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Acrylic Acid and Derivatives Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.64 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for super-absorbent polymers which are formed by the polymerization of acrylic acid. The Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market has also been witnessing the increasing production of bio-based acrylic acid from sugar feedstock. However, the increasing cost of raw materials such as propylene and brent crude oil, which are used for the production of acrylic acid, could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., and Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Plastics Corp., Interpolymer Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., Myriant Corp., OJSC Sibur Holding, Rhodia SA, Sasol Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., SunVic Chemical Holdings Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., Toagosei Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016/2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145529/global-acrylic-acid-and-derivatives-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###