Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Overview - 2019

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market has witnessed major recent developments in the last couple of years, which were focusing on the performance improvement of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) products. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to fulfill the requirements of the end user applications.



The automotive industry is witnessing a downward trend in terms of demand due to global economic slowdown and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. However, a V-shaped recovery in the demand is expected by various automotive industry analysts in the first quarter of 2021. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) demand is majorly from the automotive industry and is expected to follow the growth curve of the automotive industry during the forecast period.



Covid-19 outbreak has impacted the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) plant operations, due to lockdown in various countries. Manufacturing plants in Asia Pacific has witnessed the reduction in operating rates due to reduced demand from end user applications. Asia Pacific and Europe ABS markets are mostly affected due to lockdown. However, US is also expected to show a considerable impact in the first and second quarter of 2020.



Rebound in automotive industry production and all other end user industries operations is expected to give a push to increase transactions in the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of total demand for Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS). Asia pacific region dominates the overall global imports of the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) in 2019. However the imports from the region has affected by a reduction in demand for Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) from end use industries due to national lockdown in many leading countries in the region.



INEOS Styrolution is building a world-scale ABS plant in Ningbo, China. Its annual capacity is estimated to be around 600 kilotons with completion expected by 2023.



The ABS Strategy Report 2020 describes the ABS market, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market, By Application

- Automotive

- Electrical & Electronics

- Buildings & Construction

- Consumer Products

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance & Market Analysis

- ABS Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- ABS Production Capacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials. For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



