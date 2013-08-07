Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Activated Carbon Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Activated Carbon market to grow at a CAGR of 11.36 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the stringent regulations present for air and water purification. The Global Activated Carbon market has also been witnessing a rise in R&D activities. However, the rise in raw material price could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Activated Carbon Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Activated Carbon market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Ada Carbon Solutions LLC, Cabot Corp., Calgon Carbon Corp., and MeadWestvaco Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Albemarle Corp., Arkema S.A., Haycarb PLC, Jacobi Carbons, Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd., Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd., and Siemens Water Technologies Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

