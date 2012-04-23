Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Global Activated Carbon Market - By Products & Applications (2011 - 2016)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- The report covers the major activated carbon market which includes primarily powdered activated carbon and granular activated carbon segments. It also studies other activated carbon such as pellet activated carbon, bead activated carbon, and impregnated carbon. The report analyses the market for activated carbon with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and winning imperatives related to the industry.
The qualitative analysis of activated carbon with respect to its characteristics, process of production, and regeneration is done in an elaborative manner. Activated carbon market has been gaining importance with its major application in the areas of water treatment and air purification; the duo being its major end use.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Regulatory authorities implying directives for mercury removal in power plant has led to a fast growth and acceptance of activated carbon products. Regulations are being implemented in the regions of Europe and U.S. at a significant pace and are also gaining importance in Asian regions as well. The policies and regulation implied by different authorities for supporting activated carbon production are also discussed in the study.
Activated carbon is also analyzed with respect to the value chain which starts from the raw materials used for the manufacturing followed by activated carbon's product forms, distribution network, end usage, and sales services. Import and export of activated carbon has been gaining importance with its increasing demand. The Asian countries are one of the key exporters of activated carbon in dominating markets of U.S. It becomes vital to study about the countries which export activated carbon to big markets such as U.S. and which have become favorites for the past few years. The report studies the export scenario of Asian market from global as well as U.S. perspective. It also focuses on the U.S. imports which give an idea about the countries which are exporting activated carbon to the biggest activated carbon market.
The major raw materials used for the activated carbon production are coal, wood, coconut shells, and lignite. The report gives a qualitative analysis about these materials with respect to their characteristics and applications. It also explains the factors on the basis of which the raw material selection is done. Market share analysis along with analysis of patent for the last 5 years is also done in the market study.
