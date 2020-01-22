Global Activated Carbon Market: New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Activated Carbon Market (Type - Powdered Activated Carbon, and Granular Activated Carbon; Application - Liquid Phase, and Gaseous Phase; End User - Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic Industry, Gas & Air Purification, Mining, Automotive, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global activated carbon market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Activated Carbon Market: Industrial Insight



Activated carbon is also referred to as active carbon, activated charcoal, or activated coal. It is a form of carbon that is processed to make it highly porous to have an extremely huge surface area accessible for adsorption and chemical reactions. Activated carbon is produced by the transformation of organic materials of plant origin such as coal, coconut shells and wood, sugarcane bagasse, soybean hulls, and nutshell. Activated carbon is produced in a two-step process with a first step is marked by carbonization, and the second step is the activation of the material. Activated carbon is valuable for numerous applications comprising of gas purification, water purification, metal extraction, gold recovery, medicine, and sewage treatment, air filters in gas masks and filter masks, and filters in compressed air. Due to such a variety of applications, there is a rise in demand for activated carbon, thereby resulting in a significant rise in the market globally.



Activated Carbon Market: Drivers and Restraints



The increasing need for water treatment and air purification processes are estimated to speed up the activated carbon market worldwide. Activated carbon is a dynamic solution for the purification of rising levels of contaminated groundwater. Also, the resurgence of the auto industry, awareness about health risks related to drinking impure water and regulatory actions associated with water and air pollution across the globe is boosting the overall activated carbon market. Coal-fired power plants are the prime cause of mercury emissions.



Activated Carbon Injection (ACI) has been a potent method for the elimination of mercury emitted from coal-fired power plants thereby contributing to the rise of the activated carbon market. However, an insufficient supply of raw materials and an increase in the use of substitutes like silica gel and super sand are the factors hampering the activated carbon market. In addition to this, the high cost associated with a few grades of activated carbon also impacts the market globally. High pollution levels, an increase in demand from the food and beverage industry as well as advancement in technology acts as opportunities for activated carbon market in the forecast period.



Activated Carbon Market: Segmentation



The global activated carbon market is segmented into type and application. Based on type, the global activated carbon market is further classified into powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, others. Granular activated carbon holds the largest share in the market owing to its good adsorptive capacity. On the basis of application, the global activated carbon market is segmented into the liquid phase, gaseous phase. Due to a rise in investments in infrastructure for safe drinking water in developing nations, the liquid phase dominates the overall market.



Activated Carbon Market: Regional Insight



Geographically, the activated carbon market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominates the market due to growing industrialization, comparatively low manufacturing cost, rapid industrialization, and less stringent government regulations. The activated carbon market is expected to grow in North America and Europe during the forecast period owing to increased emphasis on safeguarding the environment and widespread industrialization.



Activated Carbon Market: Competitive Analysis



Key players in the global activated carbon market are Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Haycarb PLC, Haycarb PLC, Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GmbH, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Prominent Systems Inc., and Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC.



