Global Activated Carbon Market Poise $3 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- The “Global Activated Carbon Market : Products & Applications (2011 – 2016)” analyzes activated market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in the diverse geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.



Browse market data tables and in-depth TOC on “Global Activated Carbon Market : Products & Applications (2011 – 2016)”.



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Activated carbon is used in many applications including water treatment, air purification, automotives, and food and beverages. Stringent water regulations in different regions and mercury control for air purification are the key factors driving the market for activated carbon.



The demand for activated carbon (AC) is expected to grow due to the new demand in mercury control technology for industrial air purification applications. Over the next several years, many U.S. industrial facilities including coal-fired power plants, clinker cement plants, and other facilities operating large industrial boilers will be required to meet stringent new emissions standards for mercury and other hazardous air pollutants overseen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



The report covers global activated carbon market in major regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America under different product categories which includes powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, and others category of activated carbon. The major activated carbon segments are powdered activated carbon and granular activated carbon which covers more than 80% of the global activated carbon market. The strict regulations for mercury removal at coal and other industrial plants are expected to stimulate the demand for powdered activated carbon in coming years.



The study of activated carbon market is important as the market trend for different products vary with different regions with market players focusing on diverse key product categories. This report not only provides a full estimate of the global activated carbon market; it also gives a detailed analysis of their most critical micro-markets, which have remained unexplored so far.



The global activated carbon market was worth $1.8 billion in 2011 and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2016, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2011 to 2016. The powdered and granular activated carbon segments are the key revenue generators for the activated carbon market.



The report segments the global activated carbon market on basis of products, applications and geography.



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