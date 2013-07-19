Global Activated Carbon Market Till 2016 : Expected to Reach USD 11.36 Billion

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Global Activated Carbon market to grow at a CAGR of 11.36 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the stringent regulations present for air and water purification. The Global Activated Carbon market has also been witnessing a rise in R&D activities. However, the rise in raw material price could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Activated Carbon Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Activated Carbon market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Ada Carbon Solutions LLC, Cabot Corp., Calgon Carbon Corp., and MeadWestvaco Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Albemarle Corp., Arkema S.A., Haycarb PLC, Jacobi Carbons, Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd., Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd., and Siemens Water Technologies Corp.



The U.S represents the dominating single market in the global activated carbon market and is expected to grow at a significant rate in future. Increasing focus on air purification and water treatment in the last five years is the major reason behind the growth of the activated carbon market. Water treatment is the key application market in liquid phase application and air purification represents the leading application is gas phase purification. Stringent water regulations and mercury control for air purification are identified as major drivers for the activated carbon market. Increasing raw material prices due to limited raw material supply is a major challenge for the activated carbon market. Strong research and new product development in reactivated carbon will help manufacturers to overcome this challenge.



