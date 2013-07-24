Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Active Matrix Organic LED (AMOLED) Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Active Matrix Organic LED (AMOLED) Displays market to grow at a CAGR of 50.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high demand for AMOLED displays in smartphones. The market has also been witnessing rapid technological advancement. However, the high cost associated with the production of AMOLED displays could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global AMOLED Displays Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global AMOLED Displays market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include ChiMei Innoloux Corp., Japan Display Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Display Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are AU Optronics Corporation and BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



ChiMei Innoloux Corp., Japan Display Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Display Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., AU Optronics Corporation and BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127779/global-active-matrix-organic-led-amoled-market-2012-2016.html



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