Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the entry of novel formulation technologies. The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market has also been witnessing the trend of increasing outsourcing of API manufacturing to China and India. However, the stringent regulatory environment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors dominating this market space include Lonza Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Royal DSM N.V. and BASF SE.
Other vendors mentioned in the report are Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Mylan Inc., Hospira Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Sanofi S.A., Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?
What key trends is this market subject to?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
