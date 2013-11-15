Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Adaptive Cruise Control Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Adaptive Cruise Control market to grow at a CAGR of 15.8 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption by tourist vehicles. The Global Adaptive Cruise Control market has also been witnessing the increased emphasis on price reduction. However, the increased complexity could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Adaptive Cruise Control Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Adaptive Cruise Control market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive plc, Denso Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH. Key automobile manufacturers dominating this space include Audi AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Ford Motor Co., and General Motor Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Aisin Group, Audiovox Corp., Ficosa International S.A., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Iteris Inc., Magna Electronics, Mobileye, Takata Corp., TRW Inc., and Valeo SA.



Other vehicle manufacturers mentioned in the report are Bentley Motors Ltd., Chrysler Group LLC. Jaguar Land Rover Ltd., Fiat S.p.A., Honda Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz, Nissan Motor Co., PSA Peugeot Citroën, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Subaru Motor Industry Co., Toyota Motor Corp., and AB Volvo.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146315/global-adaptive-cruise-control-market-2014-2018.html

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