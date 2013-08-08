Global Adhesive and Sealants Market Is Expected to Reach USD 31.64 Billion and USD 7.92 Billion, Respectively by 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Transparency Market Research published new market report "Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) Market for Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Assembly, Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018", the global market for adhesives was valued at USD 22.70 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 31.64 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2012 to 2018. The global sealant consumption was 1,700.5 kilo tons in 2012 and is expected to reach 2,208.2 kilo tons by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2012 to 2018.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/adhesives-sealants-market.html



The growth of major end use industries such as packaging, construction and automotive is expected to boost the market for adhesives and sealants. In order to reduce reliance on synthetic (petroleum derived) adhesives and sealants, major industry participants have been shifting their focus towards developing bio-based or environment friendly alternatives.



Asia Pacific dominated the global adhesives market and accounted for over 40% of the total adhesives market in 2012. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market, at an estimated CAGR of 5.2% from 2012 to 2018. The region also led the sealants market with 36.4% share of the global market in 2012. Asia Pacific was followed by Europe and North America, in terms of consumption in 2012. North America is a saturated market and is expected to show moderate growth over the forecast period.



Acrylic based adhesives emerged as the fastest growing and the largest consumed product that accounted for 35.4% of the total adhesives consumed in 2012. Silicone based sealants dominated the market in 2012 and are expected to be the fastest growing product segment, at an estimated CAGR of 5.0% from 2012 to 2108. Polyurethane sealants (PU-Sealants) accounted for 28% of the global sealant demand in 2012.



Adhesives and sealants find applications in construction, packaging, automotives, pressure sensitive accessories and tapes, etc. Furniture is expected to be the fastest growing market for adhesives at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2012 to 2018. On the other hand, automotive industry is expected to be the fastest growing market for sealants at an estimated CAGR of 5.3% from 2012 to 2018.



Some of the key manufacturers of adhesives and sealants include 3M, Henkel, BASF, Dow Chemical Company among others.



The report segments the global adhesives market as,



Adhesives Market: Product Segment Analysis,



- Acrylic

- PVA

- Polyurethanes

- Styrenic block

- Epoxy

- EVA

- Other (including silicones, polyisobutylene)



Adhesives Market: Application Segment Analysis,



- Pressure sensitive applications

- Packaging

- Construction

- Furniture

- Footwear

- Automotive

- Other (aerospace, electronics, etc)



Adhesives Market: Regional Analysis,



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (Africa, Middle East and Latin America)



The report segments the global Sealants market as,



Sealants Market: Product Segment Analysis,



- Silicones

- Polyurethanes

- Acrylic

- Polyvinyl acetate

- Other (including polysulphide, EVA, etc)



Sealants Market: Application Segment Analysis,



- Construction

- Automotive

- Packaging

- Assembly

- Pressure sensitive tapes

- Consumers

- Other (aerospace, electronics, etc)



Sealants Market: Regional Analysis,



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (Africa, Middle East and Latin America)



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