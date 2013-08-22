Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Adhesives and Sealants market to grow at a CAGR of 3.86 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in R&D investment and activities. The Global Adhesives and Sealants market has also been witnessing an increasing demand from emerging markets. However, increasing price fluctuation of raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Europe, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Adhesives and Sealants market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Sika AG.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Adhesives Research Inc., Ashland Specialty Chemical Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF AG, Bayer AG, Beardow and Adams (Adhesives) Ltd., Bolton Group International Ltd., Bostik-Findley, Covalence Specialty Adhesives LLC, Dainippon Ink and Chemicals Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Ferro Corporation, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Hexion Specialty Chemicals, National Starch and Chemical Company, and Super Glue Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, Adhesives Research Inc., Ashland Specialty Chemical Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF AG, Bayer AG, Beardow and Adams (Adhesives) Ltd., Bolton Group International Ltd., Bostik-Findley, Covalence Specialty Adhesives LLC, Dainippon Ink and Chemicals Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Ferro Corporation, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Hexion Specialty Chemicals, National Starch and Chemical Company, and Super Glue Corp.



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