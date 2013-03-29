Global Advanced Analytics Market 2012-2016 by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Advanced Analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 13.62 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growth of predictive analytics. The Global Advanced Analytics market has also been witnessing the emergence of advanced analytics in social gaming. However, the lack of expertise could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Advanced Analytics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Advanced Analytics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and KXEN Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are: TIBCO Software Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP AG, Teradata Corp., Information Builders Inc., and MicroStrategy Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



