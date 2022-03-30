Global Advanced Data Analytics Market to Grow to $89.8 Bn

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- Advanced analytics is a fast-expanding market and one that continues to accelerate as more and more companies start to buy into the use of greater analytics and AI solutions. Forecasts indicate that the market is set to grow from $33.8 billion in 2021 to $89.8 billion by 2026. That represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 21.6%. Some of the factors behind the significant increase in the size of the data analytics market include the increasing use of AI and ML technologies to generate real-time customer insights. The impact of the pandemic has been substantial in terms of driving companies to start using this technology, with the goal of creating more effective strategies to achieve goals such as greater engagement via digital channels, as well as supporting employees through ongoing disruption and managing challenging moments in supply chains. As more organizations reap the benefits of advanced analytics, the global market will continue to grow.



Glocomms specializes in data analytics jobs, providing specialist support to organizations and individuals that are part of the current wave of growth in the global advanced data analytics market. The firm was established in 2013 and is known globally, not just for expertise with data analytics jobs, but also a broad spectrum of other roles, from commercial services to cyber security, data & infrastructure to development & engineering. The firm's broad spectrum of expertise means it is able to support many different types of enterprises, from agile start-ups to well-established global brands. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals built up over the years, the firm has extensive resources when it comes to making vital connections. This is in addition to a network of contacts with hiring managers at companies globally. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that options can be created by Glocomms to meet any hiring need.



The market for data analytics jobs is a truly global one, something that Glocomms is able to match as the firm has an extensive reach, both nationally and internationally. In the US, the firm's network extends from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Plus, the American team is part of an international workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Glocomms is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Building internal expertise is something that the firm has invested heavily in - this has been a key component in being able to support the sharp increase in demand surrounding data analytics jobs. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as data analytics jobs there are many different roles available today, including Senior Full Stack Engineer/Developer, DevOps Engineer and Sales Director [Remote].



Giancarlo Hirsch, Executive Director at Glocomms, comments, "technology organizations and professionals will continue to play a critical role in providing the tools and security for the technology used in our daily lives, putting more pressure on firms to have the right staff in place." He adds, "Glocomms is working with clients of all sizes and specialist areas to secure talent for exciting opportunities across the U.S., including roles in Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, Commercial Services, and Cloud & Infrastructure."



Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.