Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2012 -- The Global Advanced Driver Assistance System market to grow at a CAGR of 38.64 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the demand for advanced driver assistance systems due to government regulations. The Global Advanced Driver Assistance System market has also been witnessing the advancement in product development ability. However, the high cost of ADAS could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Advanced Driver Assistance market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Audi AG, Autoliv Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Continental AG, Denso Corp., Fiat S.p.A., Ford Motor Co., Takata Corp., and TRW Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: General Motors, Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz, Nissan Motor Co., PSA Peugeot Citroen, Toyota Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co., Aisin Group, Audiovox Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Corp., Denso Corp., Hella KGaA Hueck and Co., and Valeo SA.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

