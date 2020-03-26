Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2027 Study Explores Gigantic Growth :: Obert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Aptiv.

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Progressive study by Data Bridge Market Research on title "Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market" gives you a detailed analysis of the market with key players, applications, types, and regions. The Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market has experienced an astonishing change structure-wise such as product developments, launches, and trends. The study report is evaluated on two segments i.e types and applications covering all the analytical data for current and future markets. Players included are Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Aptiv., Intel Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION., HYUNDAI MOBIS, Magna International Inc., Valeo, .



Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is expected to reach USD 14.14 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 21.19% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segmentation:



By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



By System (Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Front Light, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Monitoring System, Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Night Vision System, Pedestrian Detection System, Road Sign Recognition, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traffic Jam Assist),



Component (Camera Unit, Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor),



Offering (Hardware, Software),



Vehicle Type (Buses, Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Trucks),



Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle),



Propulsion (Electric, Petrol, Diesel),



Competitive Landscape and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Share Analysis



Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market.



Important Features of the Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report:



Key Highlights from Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Study.



Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) industry evolution and predictive analysis.



Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.



Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.



Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable



