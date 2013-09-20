Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market 2012-2016



Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market to grow at a CAGR of 22.59 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of safety measures. The Global ADAS market has also been witnessing the increasing deployment of ADAS in low-cost cars. However, ADAS are expensive and this could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions.



The report also covers the key applications of ADAS and provides a market landscape of the sensors used in ADAS. It discusses the growth prospects of the Global ADAS market in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Audi AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive plc, Denso Corp., Fiat S.p.A, Ford Motor Co., General Motor Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Takata Corp., and Toyota Motor Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are AB Volvo, Aisin Group, Audiovox Corp., Ficosa International S.A., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Iteris Inc., Magna Electronics, Mercedes-Benz, Mobileye, Nissan Motor Co., PSA Peugeot Citroën, TRW Inc., and Valeo SA.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



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6. Market Landscape

6.1 Global ADAS Market

Global ADAS Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Global ADAS Market by Type

6.3 Global ADAS Market by Segments

6.4 Sensors used in ADAS

6.5 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Key Leading Countries

Japan

USA

France



9. Vendor Landscape



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Key Vendor Analysis



17. Other Reports in this Series



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The key vendors dominating this space include Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Group, Dassault Systèmes SA, and MSC Software Corp.



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