Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Aerogel Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Aerogels

Aerogel is a highly porous and lightweight solid polymer network with 95-99 percent gas content. Aerogel has low density, high thermal resistivity, and high strength-to-weight ratio. These unique properties make it viable for a number of applications in thermal, acoustic, and electrical insulators, thin film dielectrics, super capacitors, optical coatings, anti-reflective films.

Analysts forecast the Global Aerogel market to grow at a CAGR of 53 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Aerogel market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. The report covers market sizing and forecast of Global Aerogel market on the basis of aerogel types as well as products.

Global Aerogel Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, and Asia regions; it also covers the Global Aerogel market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia

Key Vendors

American Aerogel Corp.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Cabot Corp.

Dow Corning Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors



American Aerogel Corp.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Cabot Corp.

Dow Corning Corp.

Aerogels Composite Inc.

CDT Systems Inc.

C F Technologies Inc.

ConocoPhillips Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

JIOS Aerogel USA Inc.

Maero Tech Sdn Bhd

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Svenska Aerogel AB

TAASI (The Attia Applied Sciences Inc.)

Wacker Chemie AG

Market Driver

Growing Awareness about Energy Efficiency.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Complicated and Patented Manufacturing Process.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Emerging Applications and Increasing Number of Patents.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

More Information about Aerogels



Companies Mentioned



American Aerogel Corp., Aspen Aerogels Inc., Cabot Corp., Dow Corning Corp. , American Aerogel Corp., Aspen Aerogels Inc., Cabot Corp., Dow Corning Corp., Aerogels Composite Inc., CDTSystems Inc., C F Technologies Inc., ConocoPhillips Co., Honeywell International Inc., JIOS Aerogel USA Inc., Maero Tech Sdn Bhd, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Svenska Aerogel AB , TAASI (The AttiaApplied Sciences Inc.), Wacker Chemie AG.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/156876/global-aerogel-market-2014-2018.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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