Global Aerogels Market Study, 2014-2030

Aerogels are synthetic, micro porous, ultra-light materials, which are derived from gel. Aerogels are produced by through supercritical drying, in which liquid component for the gel is replaced with a gas. Aerogel was first produced in 1931 from silica gels and carbon gels were first produced in 1080. Aerogels market is mainly segmented according to the type, form, applications. Type of Aerogels include Silica, Alumina, Carbon and others, while major forms of Aerogels include Panel, Monolith, Blanket, Particle. Applications of Aerogels include Oil & Gas, Building & Construction, Automotive & Aerospace, Marine, and others. Oil & Gas applications are so far the largest consumers of Aerogels and will continue being the major consumers in the long term forecast. In terms of type, the silica will continue to remain the largest on the back of easy availability and affordability.



- Global Aerogels Market, By Type

- Silica

- Alumina

- Carbon

- Others

- Global Aerogels Market, By Form

- Panel

- Monolith

- Blanket

- Particle

- Global Aerogels Market, By Application

- Oil & Gas

- Building & Construction

- Automotive & Aerospace

- Marine

- Performance Coating

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Aerogels Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Aerogels Market analysis for Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type, Form and Application

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



