Global Aerospace and Defense Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Global Aerospace and Defense market to grow at a CAGR of 2.48 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing share of defense budget. The Global Aerospace and Defense market has also been witnessing increasing order backlog. However, complex regulatory requirements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
The Global Aerospace and Defense Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US, and the Europe and Rest of the World regions; it also covers the Global Aerospace and Defense market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors dominating this market space include The Boeing Co., European Aeronautic Defence, and Space Co., General Dynamics Corp., and Lockheed Martin Corp.
Other vendors mentioned in the report: GE Aviation, Thales Group, Rolls-Royce plc, Safran Group, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, Textron Inc., Science Applications International Corp., Bombardier Inc., Goodrich Corp., and Huntington Ingalls Industries.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?
What key trends is this market subject to?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
