Global Aerospace Composites Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Aerospace Composites market to reach US$3.95 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of composites in aircraft design. The Global Aerospace Composites market has also been witnessing strong demand in general aviation. However, complex regulatory requirements pose the biggest challenge in the market.



Global Aerospace Composites Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers Global Aerospace Composites market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cytec Industries Inc., GKN Aerospace Service Ltd., Gurit Holding AG, and Hexcel Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AGY Holding Corp., BASF Corp., Huntsman International LLC, Lola Group, PGG Industries, SGL Group, Umeco Plc, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.



