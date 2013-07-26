Global Aerospace Plastics Market Is Expected to Reach USD 10.5 Billion in 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Aerospace Plastics Market for Fuselage, Wings and Empennage Applications in Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts, Rotary Aircrafts and General Aviation - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018", the global aerospace plastics market was worth USD 6.2 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 10.5 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of volume, the aerospace plastic consumption was 40.5 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 87.8 kilo tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2012 to 2018.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/oral-solid-dosage-forms-osdf-and-pharma-excipients-market-for-polymers-mcc-hpmc-cmc-ethyl-cellulose-povidone-and-others-alcohols-glycerin-sorbitol-mannitol-propylene-glycol-minerals-clay-silicon-dioxide-titanium-dioxide-and-sugars-lact-report.html



Steady growth in the aviation industry, excellent strength to weight ratio, and increased adoption of aerospace plastics in aircraft designs are largely augmenting the growth of the aerospace plastics market. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and Greenpeace regulations that are imposed upon the production of aerospace plastics are acting as a challenge for the growth of this market. These conventions primarily monitor the percentage of greenhouse gases emitted during the production of aerospace plastics. Furthermore, the high cost of raw materials, namely PAN (Polyacrylonitrile), utilized in manufacturing the aerospace plastics are acting as a restraint for this market.



This study is a comprehensive estimation and analysis of four key end-user segments. The commercial aircrafts end-user segment accounted for 72% of market share in 2011 followed by military aircrafts, rotary aircrafts, and general aviation planes end-user segments. Aerospace plastics market is categorized into six application segments. Fuselage was the key application segment that accounted for over 28% of market share in 2011. Wings, empennage, flight deck and cabin areas are a few other key application segments estimated and analyzed in this study.



Browse Blog@ http://marketing-strategies-topics.blogspot.com/



In terms of volume, Europe dominated the global aerospace plastics market that accounted for more than 43.0% of the overall market in 2011. In Europe, Germany, France, the UK and Spain were the key regional markets and together accounted for more than 75% of the European market. Europe is expected to dominate the aerospace plastics market for the next five years, owing to the supportive government policies and rising investments seen in Europe over the past three years. Some of the European public bodies such as ONERA, CNES, and CNRT are inventing new materials that are in turn attracting aircraft manufacturers in this region.



The U.S. aerospace plastics market had grown at a steady rate even during economic slowdown, primarily due to reasonable demand in the airlines industry. Increased air traffic and substantial rise in the military budget have provided adequate growth impetus for the North American aerospace plastics market. Asia Pacific is expected to drive the aerospace plastics market chiefly due to low labor overheads and huge investments. In Asia Pacific, the military aircrafts end-user segment is expected to grow, owing to adequate financial support provided by the government.



Browse All Transparency Market Research Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/transparency-market-research-14.html



Some of the key players supplying aerospace plastics include Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon, SGL Carbon, Toho Tenax, Toray Group and Zoltek Companies Inc. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.



This research analyzes and estimates the performance and production of aerospace plastics in the global scenario, providing detailed trend analysis of the market by geography and comprehensive analysis of companies that are dealing in aerospace plastics. The report presents a thorough assessment of the strategies followed by different stakeholders by segmenting the aerospace plastics market as below:



Aerospace Plastics Market: Application Analysis

Airframe and fuselage

Wings and rotor blades

Empennage

Flight deck and cockpit

Cabin areas

Others (engine and wing box)



Aerospace Plastics Market: End-User Analysis

Commercial and freighter planes

Military aircrafts

Rotary aircrafts

General aviation



Aerospace Plastics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World (Brazil, Middle East, Africa and Mexico)



Table of Contents:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Aerospace Plastics - Industry Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Excellent strength to weight ratio comparative to aluminium and steel

3.2.2 Growth and development of aviation industry

3.2.3 Increased adoption of aerospace plastics in aircraft designs

3.3 Market Restraints

3.3.1 Carbon fiber toxicity

3.3.2 MRO of carbon fibre reinforced plastic incurs high cost

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.4.1 Emerging markets and development of eco-friendly composites

3.5 Pricing Trends

3.6 Value chain analysis

3.7 Porter’s five forces analysis

3.7.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.3 Threat from substitutes

3.7.4 Threat of new entrants

3.7.5 Degree of competition

3.8 Market attractiveness analysis of aerospace plastics market by end user

3.9 Company market share analysis

3.9.1 Aerospace plastics market, company market share analysis



Chapter 4 Aerospace Plastics Market – Application Analysis

4.1 Global Aerospace Plastic Market: Application Overview

4.1.1 Global Aerospace Plastic market volumes share, by application, 2011 & 2018

4.2 Airframe and fuselage

4.2.1 Global airframe and fuselage aerospace plastic market estimates and forecast, 2011– 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 Wings and rotor blades

4.3.1 Global wings and rotor blades aerospace plastic application market estimates and forecast, 2011 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Billion)

4.4 Empennage

4.4.1 Global empennage aerospace plastic application market estimates and forecast, 2011 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.5 Flight deck and cockpit

4.5.1 Global flight deck and cockpit aerospace plastic application market estimates and forecast, 2011 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.6 Cabin areas

4.6.1 Global cabin areas aerospace plastic application market estimates and forecast, 2011 – 2018 (Tons)(USD Million)

4.7 Others (engine, wing box)

4.7.1 Global others aerospace plastic application market estimates and forecast, 2011 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Aerospace Plastics Market – End User Analysis

5.1 Aerospace Plastic Market: End User Overview

5.1.1 Global aerospace plastic market volumes share, by end user, 2011 and 2018

5.2 Commercial and freighter aircrafts

5.2.1 Global commercial and freighter aircrafts aerospace plastics market estimates and forecast, 2011 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.3 Military aircrafts

5.3.1 Global military aircrafts aerospace plastics market estimates and forecast, 2011 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.4 Rotary aircrafts

5.4.1 Global rotary aircrafts aerospace plastics market estimates and forecast, 2011 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.5 General aviation

5.5.1 Global general aviation aerospace plastics market estimates and forecast, 2011 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Aerospace Plastics Market – Regional Analysis

6.1 Global Aerospace Plastic Market: Geographic Overview

6.1.1 Global aerospace plastic volume share, by geography, 2011 and 2018

6.2 North America

6.2.1 North America aerospace plastics volume share, by country, 2011 and 2018

6.2.2 North America aerospace plastics market volume and revenue, 2011 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.3 North America aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by application, 2011 – 2018 (Tons)

6.2.4 North America aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by application, 2011 – 2018 (USD Million)

6.2.5 North America aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by end user, 2011 – 2018 (Tons)

6.2.6 North America aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by end user, 2011 – 2018 (USD Million)

6.2.7 U.S.

6.2.7.1 U.S. aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.8 Canada

6.2.8.1 Canada aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, 2011 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe aerospace plastics volume share, by country, 2011 and 2018

6.3.2 Europe aerospace plastics market volume and revenue, 2011 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.3.3 Europe aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by application, 2011 – 2018 (Tons)

6.3.4 Europe aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by application, 2011 – 2018 (USD Million)

6.3.5 Europe aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by end user, 2011 – 2018 (Tons)

6.3.6 Europe aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by end user, 2011 – 2018 (USD Million)

6.3.7 Germany

6.3.7.1 Germany aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.3.8 France

6.3.8.1 France aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, 2011 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.3.9 UK

6.3.9.1 UK aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, 2011 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.3.10 Spain

6.3.10.1 Spain aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, 2011 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.3.11 Others

6.3.11.1 Others aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, 2011 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Asia Pacific aerospace plastics volume share, by country, 2011 and 2018

6.4.2 Asia Pacific aerospace plastics market volume and revenue, 2011 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.4.3 Asia Pacific aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by application, 2011 – 2018 (Tons)

6.4.4 Asia Pacific aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by application, 2011 – 2018 (USD Million)

6.4.5 Asia Pacific aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by end user, 2011 – 2018 (Tons)

6.4.6 Asia Pacific aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by end user, 2011 – 2018 (USD Million)

6.4.7 China

6.4.7.1 China aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.4.8 Japan

6.4.8.1 Japan aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.4.9 India

6.4.9.1 India aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.4.10 Others

6.4.10.1 Others aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.5 RoW

6.5.1 RoW aerospace plastics market volume and revenue, 2011 – 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.5.2 RoW aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by application, 2011 – 2018 (Tons)

6.5.3 RoW aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by application, 2011 – 2018 (USD Million)

6.5.4 RoW aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by end user, 2011 – 2018 (Tons)

6.5.5 RoW aerospace plastics market estimate and forecast, by end user, 2011 – 2018

(USD Million)



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ensinger GmbH

7.1.1 Company overview

7.1.2 Financial overview

7.1.3 SWOT analysis

7.1.4 Business strategies

7.1.5 Recent developments

7.2 Hexcel Corporation

7.2.1 Company overview

7.2.2 Financial overview

7.2.3 SWOT analysis

7.2.4 Business strategies

7.2.5 Recent developments

7.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

7.3.1 Company overview

7.3.2 Financial overview

7.3.3 SWOT analysis

7.3.4 Business strategies

7.3.5 Recent developments

7.4 Toho Tenax Company Limited

7.4.1 Company overview

7.4.2 SWOT analysis

7.4.3 Business strategies

7.4.4 Recent developments

7.5 Toray Carbon Fibers America Inc.

7.5.1 Company overview

7.5.2 Financial overview

7.5.3 SWOT analysis

7.5.4 Business strategies

7.5.5 Recent developments

7.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited

7.6.1 Company overview

7.6.2 Financial overview

7.6.3 SWOT analysis

7.6.4 Business strategies

7.6.5 Recent developments

7.7 HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc.

7.7.1 Company overview

7.7.2 SWOT analysis

7.7.3 Business strategies

7.7.4 Recent developments

7.8 Premium Aerotec

7.8.1 Company overview

7.8.2 Financial overview

7.8.3 SWOT analysis

7.8.4 Business strategies

7.8.5 Recent developments

7.9 Tech-Tool Plastics Inc.

7.9.1 Company overview

7.9.2 SWOT analysis

7.9.3 Business strategies

7.9.4 Recent developments

7.10 Kaman Corporation

7.10.1 Company overview

7.10.2 Financial overview

7.10.3 SWOT analysis

7.10.4 Business strategies

7.10.5 Recent developments

7.11 Hyosung Corporation

7.11.1 Company overview

7.11.2 Financial overview

7.11.3 SWOT analysis

7.11.4 Business strategies

7.11.5 Recent developments

7.12 SGL Carbon SE.

7.12.1 Company overview

7.12.2 Financial overview

7.12.3 SWOT analysis

7.12.4 Business strategies

7.12.5 Recent developments

7.13 Cytec Industries Inc.

7.13.1 Company overview

7.13.2 Financial overview

7.13.3 SWOT analysis

7.13.4 Business strategies

7.13.5 Recent developments

7.14 Composite Holding Company

7.14.1 Company overview

7.14.2 SWOT analysis

7.14.3 Business strategies

7.14.4 Recent developments

7.15 Zoltek Companies Inc.

7.15.1 Company overview

7.15.2 Financial overview

7.15.3 SWOT analysis

7.15.4 Business strategies

7.15.5 Recent developments



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: pramod@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/