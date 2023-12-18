Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Poised for Growth, Fueled by Increasing Demand for Sustainable Crop Protection

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2023 -- According to a recent research report by MarketsandMarkets titled "Agriculture Adjuvants Market Formulation (Suspension Concentrates, Emulsified Concentrates), Adoption Stage (In-Formulation, Tank Mix), Function (Activator Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants), Application (Insecticide), Region - Global Forecast to 2028," the global agriculture adjuvants market is projected to experience substantial growth. The market is anticipated to expand from USD 3.8 billion in 2023 to USD 4.8 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure



Farmers are increasingly seeking ways to enhance the efficiency of crop protection programs while minimizing environmental impact. Adjuvants, which enhance the performance of pesticides and fertilizers by improving efficacy, coverage, and retention, play a crucial role in making farming more sustainable by reducing the overall chemical usage. The need for increased food production and sustainable crop protection through the adoption of agricultural adjuvants is on the rise.



Key Findings:



Cereals & Grains Dominate Market Share:



The cereals and grains crop type segment held the largest market share in 2022. With global cereal production reaching 2,786.6 million tons in 2022/23, the demand for agricultural adjuvants in this segment is growing. Cereals and grains, being staple foods worldwide, require protection from weather, pests, and weeds, driving the increased utilization of agricultural adjuvants.



Tank-Mix Adjuvants in Fastest-Growing Adoption Stage:



Tank-mix adjuvants, added separately into the spray tank along with pesticides or herbicides, are experiencing the fastest-growing adoption stage. This method ensures high performance, drift reduction, improved spray coverage, and increased absorption into target crops. Farmers are increasingly opting for tank-mix adjuvants for their customization capabilities, allowing adjustments on a case-to-case basis for desired performance characteristics.



Make an Inquiry



North America Leads Market Share:



North America held the largest share of the agricultural adjuvants market in 2022. The region's significant growth is attributed to the cultivation of industrial crops such as corn and soybean. Despite fluctuations in crop production, the demand for agricultural adjuvants in North America is witnessing substantial growth, with the United States being a key contributor to this trend.



Key Players: Major players in the agricultural adjuvants market include Corteva Agriscience (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Solvay SA (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman International LLC. (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC (US), WILBUR-ELLIS AGRIBUSINESS (US), Precision Laboratories, LLC (US), and CHS Inc. (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441