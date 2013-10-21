Global Agricultural Film Market Is Expected to Reach USD 9.66 Billion in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Transparency Market Research is Published new Market Report “Agricultural Films (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, EVA/EBA, Reclaims and Others) Market for Greenhouse, Mulching and Silage Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," .The global agricultural film market was valued at USD 5.87 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 9.66 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volume, the global demand was 4,410.3 kilo tons in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2013 to 2019.



Browse the full report with Complete TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/agricultural-film.html.



Depleting arable land coupled with increasing food demand has led to increasing preference towards agricultural films as they help in increasing the agricultural productivity. In addition, rising global farming standards backed by technological advancement is further expected to boost the market growth. However, adverse impact of agricultural films due to its raw material and high cost of disposal are expected to inhibit market growth during the forecast period. Biodegradable films are expected to have immense opportunity in the coming future.



Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) was the largest consumed product and accounted for over 55% of the total market in 2012 with global consumption expected to reach 1,470.8 kilo tons by 2019. The shift in production capacities of polyethylene inMiddle East and Asia is expected to drive the agricultural film market. China has been the largest producer of agricultural films with large numbers of small manufacturers in this region. The consumption of reclaimed film has been dominant in developed countries owing to stringent environmental regulations regarding use of plastics.



The major applications of agricultural film include greenhouse, mulching and silage among others. Mulching application accounted for over 40% of the overall market in 2012. Greenhouse application is expected to be fastest growing application expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2013 to 2019. The consumption of silage film has been high in pasture areas and is further expected to increase due to growing demand for dairy products. Agricultural films consumption for silage application was 582.5 kilo tons in 2012.



China emerged as the leading consumer of agricultural films and accounted for more than 61% of the total demand in 2012. Growing food demand globally coupled with advanced farming techniques is expected to mushroom the market growth. In addition, it is expected to be the fastest growing market at an estimated CAGR of 6% from 2013 to 2019. The consumption of greenhouse films has been predominant in Asia Pacific due to rising demand for ornamental crops. Europe is expected to grow at a sluggish rate as the shrinkage in arable land and pastures. In 2012, Italy and Spain were the largest consumers of agricultural films in Europe. The demand for agricultural films from Middle East and Africa is expected grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2013 and 2019. The harsh climatic conditions and growing horticulture and floriculture market is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



The global agricultural film market was highly fragmented as top three players accounted for nearly 16% of the market share in 2012. British Polyethylene Industries, Exxon Mobil, Trioplast, Armando Alvarez, Ab Rani Plast Oy, Group Barbier, Novamont, BASF, Britton Group, AEP Industries, Dow Chemical, Berry Plastics and Kuraray among others are the major industry participants in the agricultural film market.



This report segments the global agricultural film market as follows:



Agricultural Film Market: Product Segment Analysis



o Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

o Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

o High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

o Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)/Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EBA)

o Reclaims

o Others (including Poly Vinyl Chloride, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, etc.)



Agricultural Film Market: Application Analysis



o Greenhouse

o Mulching

o Silage



Agricultural Film Market: Regional Analysis



o North America

o Central and South America

o Europe

o China

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa