Global Agricultural Robot Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Agricultural Robot market to grow at a CAGR of 14.47 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased interest in robotics shown by governments. The Global Agricultural Robot market has also been witnessing the development of specific-purpose robots. However, the uncertainties in certain tasks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global Agricultural Robot Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Agricultural Robot market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Honda Motor Co. Ltd., iRobot Corp., GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. and AB Electrolux.



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The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fujisoft Inc., Yujin Robotic Co. Ltd., Harvest Automation Inc., Lely Industries N.V., DeLaval Inc., Fullwood Ltd., and GEA Farm Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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